Local businesses react to first day of filming in Menlo Park for HBO Max Series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hollywood has taken over Menlo Park. There were multiple road closures for the first day of filming a new TV series coming to HBO Max. The series is based in the 1970s Southwest - and it's called ‘Duster’.

“I saw old cars, I think they were from the 70s, actors with bell bottoms and big hairstyles and stuff like that,” said Quetzal Lora, Owner of Los Olivos.

Plenty of antique muscle cars were cruising around the city, jumping between spots for filming. Throughout the day locals came to watch and business owners caught a glimpse as well.

“I saw something that they were doing over and over and over, it's like wow," Lora said. "When you watch it on tv or in a movie theatre it seems simple but, no.”

It’s been two decades since the old pueblo last saw a Hollywood production.

“Historically there have been other filming that have happened here and put Tucson in peoples heads," said Hector Elias, Supervisor at Seis Kitchen, Mercado. "Mostly southwestern movies, but we’ll take what we can.”

The state estimates the project will have a $65 million economic impact on the surrounding community in the first year of production. Local restaurants, like Seis Kitchen at the Mercado, are hopeful this series will bring in more customers.

“I'm hoping that alongside our already busy season plus this filming will help attract more clientele that will help us out and other local businesses as well.”

The series is set to be in Tucson for at least 10 months and will cause a lot of good and bad traffic.

“The street was closed and I had to go buy some produce and it was hard to get in,” Lora said.

On Wednesday, locals should expect road closures in Saguaro National Park West.

