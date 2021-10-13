Saguaro National Park roads closed Wednesday due to HBO filming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saguaro National Park West is closing several areas Wednesday to accommodate film production, presumably the HBO Max series "Duster," which is shooting in town this month.

According to National Park Services, multiple roads will be closed or delayed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kinney Road at the turnoff from Mile Wide Road to the visitor center will be closed. To get to the visitor center, use Mile Wide Road to Sandario, then take Kinney Road to get to the center from the northwest.

Picture Rocks Road will also be open to Sandario, and then to Kinney Road. Several areas in Tucson Mountain Park, including McCain Loop Road, will also be closed.

The visitor center will be open with limited services. Pass sales won't be available, and visitors will be encouraged to pay for their visits via self-pay.

Bajada Loop — the main scenic look, is under construction to repair Monsoon damage. All trailheads and picnic areas along the loop, including Golden Gate and Hohokam Roads, will be affected.

Wednesday closures include:



Kinney Road, between Mile Wide and Red Hills Visitor Center

McCain Loop in Tucson Mountain Park

Golden Gate Road, aka Bajada Loop

Hohokam Road, aka Bajada Loop

Trailheads and picnic areas along the Bajada Loop, Ez-kim-in-zin, Sus, Bajada Wash, Valley View, Hugh Norris, Encinas, Sendero Esperanza, and Signal Hill

Visitor Center is open with limited services, no fees or pass sales available

Delays are possible at Mile Wide Road and Sandario.