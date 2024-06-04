Local business Apex Tailoring opens second location in Tucson

In the Foothills, there's a new storefront opening right in front of the Foothills Mall, expanding on one local immigrant's successful business.

Suhail Ahmad just cut the ribbon at his second location for Apex Tailoring. He also has a store at La Encantada, which he opened shortly before the pandemic. But just last year, he celebrated 10 years in business.

Ahmad sells mens casual and formal clothes, as well as shoes. He offers tailoring, but his specialty that sets him apart, is making custom suits from scratch.

He's the only business that does that in the Marana Chamber of Commerce, but he but he says our community has continually shown him, there's a need for it.

"Whenever someone sees me at La Encantada they say 'Oh my god, I go to San Francisco or Chicago for custom suits, but now all of my requirements are fulfilled in Tucson," Ahmad said. "So we are very happy, and day by day I am growing my customers."

While the Foothills Mall is still going through construction, Apex Tailoring's second location is now open, on La Cholla, just north of Ina, next to Bath and Body Works and Sushi Garden.