"I'm living my American dream." Foothills business celebrates a decade of needle and thread

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One stitch at a time is the method behind the success of Apex Tailoring, located in the Catalina Foothills at La Encantada. Celebrating a decade of serving neighbors as one of the only immigrant owned businesses at the outdoor mall.

“When I came to Tucson it is hard for me because I grow up in Delhi, India... big, busy city and Tucson is very calm," said Suhail Ahmed, Owner of Apex Tailoring.

Arriving in Tucson in 2005 from Delhi, India, Ahmed came to the U.S. on his finance's visa after she petitioned for him to come live with her. Opening the tailoring shop in 2013, his now wife and three daughters have made their mark on the Tucson community— a place they now confidently call home.

Ahmed tells KGUN9 hard work and passion offset some of the minor challenges he faced as business owner who was newer to the country.

“Love your work. If you love your work in this country, you're gonna get a lot out of it," he said.

8,0000 miles away from where it all started, he never thought a needle and thread would become his American dream.

Apex Tailoring plans to open some more store fronts in the next few years in places like Denver, Colorado to cater to his snowbird customers that have supported him for 10 years.

Apex Tailoring is located at 2905 E Skyline Dr #172, Tucson, AZ 85718. For more information call (520) 639-8129.