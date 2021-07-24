LIVE UPDATES: Flood watch in effect as rain continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A flood watch is in effect through tomorrow evening in the Tucson area.
7:44 a.m.
Here's an update from KGUN 9 Meteorologist April Madison.
7:29 a.m.
Good Morning rain! More on the way this morning and later today. Movement to the SE. possible rumbles of thunder this morning, but mostly it’s about the wet stuff moving into our already saturated area. Flood watch in effect through tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/0kMPbIItwH— Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) July 24, 2021
6:45 a.m.
634 am: Showers, possibly a rumble or two of thunder, will continue to push the S/SE across the southeast over the next couple of hours. The heavier showers may produce up to 0.35" of rain. More showers/T-storms in the forecast for today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/5UtqZZrBW3— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 24, 2021
4:50 a.m.