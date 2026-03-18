Lithium ion batteries cause apartment fire on Northside

An electric scooter is at the center of a fire investigation on Tucson's north side.

According to a social media post from Tucson Fire, crews arrived at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Thurber Road at just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They entered the apartment to find several beanbags on fire. Investigators determined the fire started when lithium ion batteries from a nearby electric scooter ignited while the scooter was being charged, the post said.

The flames from the fire spread to the beanbags. Residents of the apartment were able to escape through a bedroom window, the post said.

The fire was under control by 8:48 a.m.