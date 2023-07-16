LIST: Southern Arizona 2023 back-to-school dates

Recent back-to-school coverage relating to the 2023-2024 school year in the media player above.
Don't let this midsummer's night dream distract you from preparing your household for the new school year.
Even if you don't have children, below are some dates to keep in mind as the surrounding communities start hustling and bustling once again:
Monday, July 17
Thursday, July 20
Friday, July 21
Tuesday, July 25
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Wednesday, Aug. 2
- Douglas Unified School District
- Sierra Vista Unified School District
- Sunnyside Unified School District
Thursday, Aug. 3
- Altar Valley School District
- Amphitheater Public Schools
- Flowing Wells Unified School District
- Tanque Verde Unified School District
- Tucson Unified School District
Monday, Aug. 7
- Ajo Unified School District
- Catalina Foothills School District
- Continental Elementary School District
- Marana Unified School District
- Sahuarita Unified School District
- Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Monday, Aug. 14
Wednesday, Aug. 16
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.