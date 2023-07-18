Vail Unified School District is back to school

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're in the heat of the summer and the Vail Unified School District is already back to school with their students ready to learn in the classroom.

While many other schools across Southern Arizona still have a few weeks of summer left, Vail students seemed excited to meet new friends and get back to learning. One thing that seemed to be on the mind of every student was the heat.

As a precaution for the heat, teachers say they will do indoor recess if it gets too hot. All of the district's school buses are air conditioned as well.

