Linné's two-toed sloth welcomed at Reid Park Zoo as South America Loop Opens

Reid Park Zoo opens new habitat
Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 15, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Reid Park Zoo celebrated the arrival of Gwen, a Linné's two-toed sloth, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The South America loop is now open, inviting visitors to experience the region's diverse ecosystems and connect with nature.

Reid Park Zoo is excited and invites everyone to "chill" with Gwen while exploring the captivating South America loop.

Gwen's presence adds a touch of charm, offering a unique opportunity for guests to see and appreciate the beauty of this species.

