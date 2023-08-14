New sloth habitat opening at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the slowest and most mysterious animals on Earth is now at Reid Park Zoo. On Tuesday, Aug. 15 a new sloth habitat will open to the public in the South America loop of the zoo.

They’ve been preparing to welcome the sloth for a few days and allow him to get used to his new home. He came all the way from a zoo in Louisiana.

“We have one sloth, his name is Gwen and he is about four years old. He is very fun to watch and its habitat," said Stephanie Norton, Animal Welfare Specialist Reid Park Zoo. "He does spend a lot of time laying around and resting as sloths typically do..... but he is also very interested in exploring and engaging with his enrichment throughout the day.”

The new area features both an indoor and outdoor habitat for the sloth. Inside the habitat is a mural painted by a local artist that shows the sloth’s point of view when looking into its habitat.

Reid Park Zoo says this has been a part of the master plan for six years, thanks to the support of Tucson voters in the November 2017 election. Animal welfare specialists say sloths are at risk in the wild due to habitat loss for agriculture and human development. Reid Park Zoo wants to remind community members of the role they play in helping sloths by buying products that are sustainably sourced.

“He does spend a lot of time sleeping, so you might see him sleeping a lot when you come by and that's normal for sloths. They have really slow metabolisms that's why they move so slowly and everything they do. So it really is just part of their nature and their physical abilities that makes them move so slowly," said Norton.

Reid Park Zoo is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3400 E Zoo Ct, Tucson, AZ 85716.