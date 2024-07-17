Legendary stuntman Ivan Wolverton passes away at the age of 93

Ivan Wolverton, legendary stuntman in the Southern Arizona film scene, passed away at the age of 93,
Ivan — also known as “Red” or “Red Cloud” Wolverton — is known for pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson and in western films like “Tombstone” from the 80s through the mid-2000s. He often worked at the Mescal film set.
