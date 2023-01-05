Watch Now
Le Macaron coming to Tucson

Franchise specializing in French macaroons
Le Macaron Store Owner Shares Excitement
Close up to macaroon
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 15:06:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Le Macaron is opening its first location next to the HUB at 260 E. Congress St. It specializes in selling high-end macarons made of meringue and ganache filling.

Originally based out of Florida, the bakery chain now has over 60 locations across the country.

Stacy Haggart, owner of the new Tucson location, says she'll run it with her family. She also shared the following with KGUN 9:

[We are] so excited about the opportunity.

Our family loves treats and sweets.

It's something that appeals to all ages.

It's something kids enjoy, but also something for seniors, college students; it appeals to every age demographic.

Haggart tells KGUN 9 she expects the business to open in the Spring of 2023.

