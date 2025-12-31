Last chance to donate for 2025 tax year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you want charity donations to count for the 2025 tax year, you need to make those donations before the new year begins.

That means you need to work fast, and make sure your donation is dated no later than December 31, 2025.

Charities like the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and the Gospel Rescue Mission make it easy to donate by credit card. They understand the importance of getting the donation properly registered before the new year begins.

Many other charities are making their last minute appeals for donations, most do offer on-line donations via credit card.

If you prefer to mail a physical check, it will be essential to get a December 31 postmark. That may require a trip to the Post Office so you can ask for the envelope to be postmarked immediately. Most mail in Southern Arizona is shipped to Phoenix for processing so mail you simply drop in outgoing mail may not get that all important postmark for the last day of 2025.

