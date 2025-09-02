Labor Day Weekend gas prices decrease to the lowest cost in five years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Labor Day plans have people across the country traveling for the extended weekend.

However, recent gas prices have some in the community wondering just how much their weekend plans will cost them.

According to Statistics from GasBuddy, a fuel research group, Labor Day gas prices are actually down.

Costs have decreased as much as 14 cents since last year. Now they said the national average is $3.15, compared to last year at $3.29.

This is the lowest they have been since 2020. However, some have still seen the costs of gas go up in the past month.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, this is due to oil and gas refinery outages in different parts of the country, causing gas shortages.

The current cost of gas has people wondering about how they are going to fill up their tanks.

“It’s gotten to the point where, do you wanna fill up your tank or do you wanna buy groceries,” said Tucson driver Martha Cruz.

She was joined by her companion Carlos Garcia, who shared similar viewpoints.

“I just don't think that the prices are going to keep dropping. I think they're going to keep fluctuating more and more as we go,” said Garcia. “We don’t fill up the car anymore, we put 20 dollars and that’s it, that’s all we can afford.”

Gas Buddy believes the surge is only temporary, with gas prices expected to go back down in the winter months.

They also say that drivers should shop around and look for the best gas prices in their neighborhoods.

