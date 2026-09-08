Labor Day picnic a magnet for political campaigns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Labor Day is not a figure of speech at the Labor Day picnic hosted by the Pima Area Labor Federation.

The picnic is a magnet for office-seekers hoping for union support.

We talked to members of Organized Labor about some of the qualities they are looking for in a candidate this election year.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero told the audience: “Unions are stronger than what some out there think they are.”

Romero was one of many elected officials working to strengthen their connection with union workers by speaking at their Labor Day picnic.

People running for office came out to try to convince organized labor to apply their organizations to helping their campaigns.

Joanna Mendoza is running as a Democratic for Congressional District 6, trying to unseat Republican Juan Ciscomani.

Former Mesa Mayor John Giles is running for Lieutenant Governor along with incumbent Governor Katie Hobbs.

Rather than ask union workers who they want to vote for, we asked them what qualities they want to see in whoever will earn their vote.

Here’s what we heard: “ I'm a retired union carpenter, and our union, me personally, we want to focus on candidates that will focus on jobs, wages and benefits, protecting those three things.”

Shannon Foley of IATSE (The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) Local 415 told us: “Qualities that are important to me in a candidate is somebody who walks the walk, you know, when, when somebody is very honest, somebody who is really going to speak to my neighbors and myself and really get down on our level and let us know that what we're talking about in our issues that they're important to them as well.”

Retired railroad worker Jonathan Salvatierra says he wants this sort of candidate: “They have, their vested interest in the community. It's not just for a political ambition. They have a sentimental feeling for the community and the culture and, and how we respect life and our resources.”

And if Labor Day marks the end of summer it marks the start of the most aggressive part of election season and office seekers hope to have union members fighting for them in the run up to November.

