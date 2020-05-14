Menu

Kingman man fatally shot after encounters with deputies

Posted at 8:08 AM, May 14, 2020
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Kingman man who allegedly twice pointed a gun at Mohave County sheriff’s deputies is dead after being shot, possibly by himself.

Kingman police said they're investigating the incident that began Wednesday when Arizona Department Public Safety officers tried to stop a SUV. Police said that the SUV’s driver refused to stop and that he pointed a gun but did not fire at a deputy who later spotted the SUV and stopped it.

According to police, the man kept walking and pointed a gun at another who fired several times. Police said the man pointed the gun at his own head between the two encounters and was found dead nearby after the second encounter. His identity wasn't released.

