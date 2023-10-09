BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting at Reid Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An officer-involved shooting took place sometime between the late night hours of Sunday into early Monday morning at Reid Park near 22nd Street and Randolph Parkway.
East and westbound lanes on 22nd Street are open. Northbound Randolph is closed at this time. KGUN9 will continue to follow this incident as we learn more.
Below is the Tweet from TPD.
***OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING***— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 9, 2023
The @PimaTeam has been activated for an officer-involved shooting at Reid Park. Additional details to follow.
Media staging will be at the southeast corner of E. 22nd Street and S. Randolph Parkway. pic.twitter.com/5aquzUPzBH