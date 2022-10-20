KGUN 9 named best local newscast in Tucson Weekly reader poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 won the Best TV Newscast award in a Tucson Weekly reader vote.

It was KGUN's fourth win in the category in the last five years.

Tucson Weekly wrote:

At KGUN-9, viewers will find straight-up, unbiased reports about what’s happening in Tucson and across Arizona. If that isn’t enough, there’s its charitable work, the photo gallery, and even the contests. Find out what’s happening in the world beginning at 4:30 a.m. and ending with the night broadcast at 10 p.m. or 24 hours a day online.





KGUN also won the award in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

KGUN's April Madison earned a "Reader Recommended" mention in the Best Local Weatherperson category.

