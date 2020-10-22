Tucson Weekly readers name KGUN9 Tucson's top newscast

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Weekly readers named KGUN9 their favorite newscast for the third straight year.

KOLD placed second and KVOA was third.

In poll results posted on its Best of Tucson 2020 poll, Tucson Weekly wrote:

All three local networks do a decent job of providing a mix of local and national news. (Although, occasionally, all three are guilty of starting off their nightly newscasts with a story that leaves the viewer screaming at the screen, “How is THAT news?”) KGUN sticks close to the successful formula of providing news, weather and sports with a maximum of content and a minimum of chatty talk.



Valerie Cavazos placed second in the Best Local TV News Anchor category and April Madison placed second in the Best Local Weatherperson rankings.