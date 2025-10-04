KGUN 9 News Anchor Callahan mentors UA journalism student on drought story

KGUN 9 News Anchor Concetta Callahan braved the heat at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, on Tucson's west side, Friday morning.

Together with University of Arizona student, Mohim Jahongirova, an international student from Uzbekistan for whom Callahan is mentoring this semester, the pair spoke to one of the docents, a volunteer at the museum for the last year-and-a-half.

The topic of the package was drought, which seemed appropriate as temperatures reached into the high 90s by 11 a.m.

Docent Angela Fernandez Gonzalez told them this year's monsoon lacked rain, so the desert plants around the grounds didn't really bloom.

"Many animals would eat this fruit (on the cactus) looking for water because they are really missing that water they would normally get from the monsoon," she said. "Because they didn't get that, they have to get it from somewhere else and prickly pear fruit can be a good source for them."

Upon their return to the station, Jahongirova spoke to KGUN 9 Meteorologist Cuyler Diggs, who helped to make sure she really had an understanding of Arizona's drought for her school project.

