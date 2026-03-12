Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Keep an eye on the skies at Hawkwatch 2026 in Tubac

Photo by: Jesse L Watson via HawkWatch International
Grab your binoculars and head on down to Tubac this Friday through Tuesday to participate in Tubac Hawkwatch.

The annual event celebrates the spring migration of several different species of raptors, including the common black hawk, the zone-tailed hawk and gray hawks.

Hawkwatch is billed as family friendly and has free activities, including expert talks, birding walks and lectures. Events run daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ronald R. Morriss County Park, 31 Calle Iglesia, in Tubac.

The event's website advises attendees to bring chairs, hats, sunscreen, water and binoculars.

For a full schedule, click here.

