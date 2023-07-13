Kari Lake in Tucson: "I'm actually eyeing the Senate race. It's something I'm considering."

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Governor candidate Kari Lake came to Tucson Wednesday to promote her new book. She ran for Arizona Governor in 2022, but Katie Hobbs was declared the winner.

Lake presented several legal challenges to the election outcome in court, though the lawsuits have continued to uphold the certified election results.

She drew a large crowd to Firehouse Brewing on Grant to promote her new book, "Unafraid."

We asked Lake if she plans to run for U.S. Senate. She says she’s still occupied with her legal challenge to the result of the Governor’s election but is thinking of a run for Senate.

“So we'll be making a decision on that in the next couple of months and we'll see," Lake says. "I'm actually eyeing the Senate race. It's something I'm considering.”

Lake did not answer a question about whether she aspires to run for Vice President in the coming Presidential election.

A look at Arizona's 2024 U.S. Senate candidates, so far:

Sixteen Arizonans have filed a statement of interest in running for U.S. Senate in 2024, according to the Secretary of State's website. The statement of interest indicates that they're collecting petition signatures for a possible nomination.

Here's the field as it currently stands:

Democrat



Andrew Becerra

Colin Brady

Hart "Sebastian" Cunningham

Trista di Genova

Ruben Gallego

Peter Hessing

Walter Ringfield Jr.

William Taylor

Libertarian

Seth Johnson

Republican