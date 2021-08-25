Julian Castro to speak at October Tucson Hispanic Chamber event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Democratic Presidential candidate Julian Castro will speak at a Tucson event in October.

Castro, who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014-2017, will speak at the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Hispanic Market Outlook event at the Tucson Convention Center Oct. 13.

The 46-year-old lawyer served as mayor of San Antonio from 2009-2014.

In February 2020, Castro campaigned in Tucson for Elizabeth Warren.

Times and ticket prices have yet to be announced. The conference will focus on housing, education, healthcare and tourism.

“We are beyond excited to bring you this year's event filled with powerful statistics and data about relevant issues combined with an inspiring speaker in Secretary Castro'," Tucson Hispanic Chamber President and CEO Rob Elias said in a statement.

