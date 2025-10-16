Judge to Feds: Turn over prisoner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Federal Court judge has told Federal prosecutors they can not delay turning over a murder suspect so state prosecutors can continue murder charges against him.

Julio Aguirre is facing a long list of state charges, including murder in connection with a wave of crimes in midtown Tucson last summer.

He was injured as TPD arrested him.

While he was hospitalized, FBI agents arrested him and took him into Federal custody. He’s under Federal charges of carjacking that led to a death, and illegal entry into the US.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said Federal Prosecutors would not give her access to Aguirre. She says that kept her from running him through some court hearings. Those hearings would allow her to gather testimony from some elderly witnesses before they grow so old they are unable to testify.

After Conover sued in Federal Court, Federal Judge Rosemary Marquez ordered Federal Prosecutors to give Conover access long enough to have Aguirre make a court appearance by video link.

Federal prosecutors asked Judge Marquez to delay that access while they appeal her ruling. Now she’s formally refused their request and repeated her order to make Aguirre available.

