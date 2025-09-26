Judge says Wadsack owes $7,838 for city's costs in her lawsuit against Tucson

Former State Senator Justine Wadsack may be done with her discrimination lawsuit against the City of Tucson, but the case is not done with her.

A judge has ruled she owes the city of Tucson more than $7,800 for the city’s costs in fighting her lawsuit against them and members of the Police department.

Wadsack sued for $8 million, saying they were trying to destroy her political career when they ticketed her for driving down Speedway doing 70 miles per hour in a 35 zone.

She claimed her position as a state lawmaker gave her immunity. The City said the immunity only applies when the legislature is in session, so police just delayed issuing the ticket.

Wadsack had trouble holding onto an attorney to press her lawsuit. She was facing punishment for contempt of court when she skipped a court hearing.

She escaped the contempt penalty when she dropped her suit, but now the judge in the case has agreed Wadsack should pay the city’s bills.