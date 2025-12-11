Joining the assembly line: Governor Katie Hobbs visits food bank in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs made her way to Southern Arizona on Wednesday.

She put on gloves and joined the assembly line at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to help fill more than 150 boxes of food alongside volunteers.

She even got personal, talking about hard times growing up.

"I am just a regular person, and I come from a family that experienced food insecurity at times, so this is personal to me too," Governor Hobbs explained.

KGUN9 walked with the governor through the facility on Wednesday afternoon as she saw for herself how food banks are working hard to stretch the food they have.

As she boxed food herself, Governor Hobbs touched on how difficult it was to see families scrambling during the government shutdown and how many people continue to worry about cuts to their SNAP benefits.

Speaking from her own childhood experience, Governor Hobbs encouraged people to reach out to community resources.

"I know it's not always comfortable to ask for help, but if you need help, you should reach out for it. For folks who have the means to help, please do. We need it now more than ever," said Governor Hobbs.

Governor Hobbs even took time to meet with two high school students, already making sure people in our community have more access to food.

Both students are telling the governor they never thought volunteering at the food bank would have such an impact on them and those they serve every week.