John Edwards James sentenced to three consecutive life sentences

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)— On Monday, June 12, John Edwards James was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for three counts of first-degree murder.

James was found guilty on May 15 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 44-year-old Willona Ametrice White, 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr., and 14-year-old Jaiden White.

The beginning of Monday's hearing consisted of arguments for the Defendant's Motion for New Trial, which was denied.

The court recommended James find representation by an attorney for his appeal. James represented himself in each hearing.

White and her two teen sons were found shot and killed inside their house near Stella and Prudence Roads on July 1, 2021.

On June 15, 2022, almost a year after the triple murder, homicide detectives were able to find probable cause to charge Willona White’s estranged husband James.

James had been in the Pima County Jail since then on more than a $1 million bond.

