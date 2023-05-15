Watch Now
John Edwards James found guilty of triple murder

Sentencing June 12 for deaths of Willona White and two sons Jaden White and Talmadge Holmes
The defendant spent today questioning witnesses presented by the prosecutors.
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 15, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — John Edwards James was found guilty Monday afternoon on three counts of First-Degree murder for the deaths of 44-year-old Willona Ametrice White, 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr., and 14-year-old Jaiden White.

All three were found shot and killed inside their house near Stella and Prudence Roads on July 1, 2021.

On June 15, 2022, almost a year after the triple murder, homicide detectives were able to find probable cause to charge Willona White’s estranged husband James.

James has been in the Pima County Jail since then on more than a $1 million bond.

