Jersey's Journeys to the Humane Society of Southern AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Bella is a 15-year-old black and white cat. She likes other cats, but she does like to have her own space at times. She's very calm, and had no issue being around Jersey!

- Mike is a young adult white and gray shepherd/husky mix. He's a gentle, playful and respectful boy, who gets along great with other dogs in playgroup. He loves people and other dogs, and would be a great adventure buddy.

- Gumbo is a 3-year-old brindle pitt/hound mix. This sweet boy is super playful, energetic, and talkative. He's very social and is actually very well behaved around other dogs. He's very treat motivated, and can't wait to be best friends.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.