Jersey's Journeys to the Hope Shelter in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Captain is a 2-year-old brown Maine Coon cat. He's a big boy, who's very social and gets along with people and dogs. He would like to be the only cat in your home. He's an independent guy, but would love your company!

- Honey is an adult orange tabby cat, who we like to call a unicorn - because it's so unusual to find an orange cat who's a girl! She loves people and came right up to us to ask for some attention. She loves giving kisses and cuddling up.

- Nilo is a 2-year-old tan and white wire-haired terrier mix, who is bonded with his mom, China, who's another small tan and white (fluffier) terrier mix. She recently had her leg amputated, so she's still recovering and needs some space, but they do need to be adopted together. Nilo is pretty shy without his mom, and they really enjoy each other's company.

- Benito is a 1-year-old red chihuahua-corgi mix. He's a very sweet boy, who gets along with cats, dogs and people! He's social, playful, curious and happy, one of the friendliest boys they've had at the shelter. He does great taking walks on a leash, and will make a wonderful pet!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.