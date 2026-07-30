Jersey's Journeys to the HOPE animal shelter in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at HOPE in Marana. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Maya is a 1-year-old blond spaniel mix. She has a very energetic side, and loves making friends, but she really loves to cuddle. She'll snuggle right up! She loves making friends, and was very excited to meet Jersey.

- Pretzel is a 7-year-old gray poodle mix. This gentleman is the definition of a Velcro dog! He absolutely loves affection, and he just wants to be held. He'll jump into your lap and snuggle all day if you let him! He's polite, friendly, and loves everyone he meets.

- Rider is a 7-month-old long-haired white and gray tabby cat. He's a super calm, sweet boy, who loves to play. He gets along great with kids, other cats and dogs who are as chill as he is!

- Phoebe is a young adult white and tan Siamese snowshoe mix cat. She loves having her ears rubbed and chin scratched. She gets along great with other cats and dogs, and can't wait to be your best friend!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.