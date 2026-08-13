Jersey's Journeys to PACC; adoptable dogs and cats looking for homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at Pima Animal Care Center.

- Pierre and Caroline are 9-month-old gray and white kittens. Pierre has the mustache, which makes them easy to tell apart. They're friendly, curious, and affectionate, and they can't wait to get back in a home. They recently spent time in a foster home, where they really perfected their pet skills!

- Slink is an 11-month old gray striped cat. His stripes kind of look like a slinky, so it's the perfect name. He has the best resting grumpy face, but don't let it fool you! He's affectionate, happy, and will make a great pet!

- Omelet is a 6-year-old brown and gray pit mix. This sweet boy is as calm as they come. He's super chill, and would love a home where he can relax and be loved. He has a little bit of separation anxiety, and he tends to drool when he's feeling stressed. For that reason, PACC is actually requiring that he live with a doggie roommate! He's very easy to get along with, and they don't think that will be an issue.

- Bumper is a 3-year-old tan and black Black Mouth Cur mix. This sweet boy is really jumpy and playful, which is part of why he's so skinny! He would love a home where he can romp and play, and eat plenty of snacks. He is picky about dogs he spends time around, so he would definitely need to meet any potential doggie roommates.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.