Jersey's Journeys to PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Princess Jazmine is a 4-year-old black pitbull mix. This sweet girl just wants to be loved. She's super calm, affectionate and friendly. She'll come right up to you and ask for cuddles, pets and attention. She had great notes in her foster home, gets along great with kids and other animals, and she's housebroken!

- Mantis is a 4-year-old black and white pitbull mix. This happy boy came in as a stray, but he has clearly been loved before. He's a friendly, fun-loving kind of guy, who really loves being around kids. He's a volunteer and staff favorite at PACC!

- Kendrick is an adult black and white long-haired cat. He's a little star, and loves getting attention. He's a handsome boy with the personality to match, and really lights up the room!

- Brownie is a 14-year-old black cat. Don't let her age fool you, she's still got some force when she pushes her head into your hand for pets! She's quiet, happy and sweet, and loves affection. She can't wait to get out of the shelter and into a loving home.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.