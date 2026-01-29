Jersey's Journeys; Pick them up at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at Pima Animal Care Center.

- Millie is a senior tan and white pitbull. She loves people, and would love a home that can take her on slow fun walks. She’s not too crazy about other dogs, so she would probably be best as an only child. Fun fact, she loves wearing clothes, so you can think of her as a nice, big Barbie who gives great kisses.

- Minnie is a senior white and brindle pit / boxer mix, who is very people oriented and loves other dogs. She would like to be in a home without small dogs, cats or young children. She’s very playful and friendly, and still has a lot of energy!

- Obie is a senior gray tabby cat. He loves to lap up the attention, and is a very social cat. He'll do best in a home with a family that can be around him and give him extra cuddles. He'll be your best friend!

- Pepper is a senior calico cat. This pretty princess loves to be around other cats and people, especially kids, but she doesn't really like dogs. She loves a good lap, and can't wait to snuggle up.