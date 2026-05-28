Jersey's Journeys; Perfect pets at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at PACC.

- Frosty is a 9-year-old "Tucson brown dog." She's very friendly, curious and happy, and she does great with kids! She is a little weary around other dogs, so she would definitely like to meet any potential four-legged siblings before she gets adopted.

- The sweet pug doesn't actually have a name, but he's a roughly 6-year-old, 29 lb pug! This guy is very calm, to the point where he actually refused to walk to come meet us, and wanted to be carried. He's also very friendly and has clearly been very loved by someone, but he came into PACC as a stray. He would do best in a home that can get him on a good diet and exercise regimen so he can get his health in order!

- Purrito is a 2-year-old brown tabby cat. She's a very affectionate, very sweet little lady. She came into PACC because her owners could no longer care for her. She would like to live with another cat in her new home. She currently lives in the same kennel as another cat, but they don't need to be adopted together.

- Arnold is a 16-year-old orange tabby cat. This gentleman is a staff and volunteer favorite! He doesn't act his age, and will come right up to you to get some attention. He's very affectionate, and can't wait to be loved in his very own home.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.