Jersey's Journeys; Humane Society for the Holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
- Tabitha is a white and gray adult tabby cat. She's a shy girl, who would really love a home that can help her unwind and feel comfortable. The only thing that made her perk up, was the sight of Jersey, because she likes dogs!
- Scooby is a young adult tan cattle dog mix. This sweet boy is very shy, and takes a few minutes to warm up to new people, but he's worth it! He also loves other dogs.
- Pablo is a young adult black lab mix. This cutie is also very cautious in the shelter, but he loves being around other dogs, and they definitely help him warm up!
