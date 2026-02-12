Jersey's Journeys from Rescue Me Tucson

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson at the Marana outlet mall.

- Yoyo is a 6-year-old gray tabby cat. He's a sweet boy, who really loves people. All he wants to do is sit on your lap, get petted, and maybe have a few treats. He loves attention and can't wait to be loved. He does fine with other cats and dogs.

- Daisy is a 6-year-old orange tabby cat. She's a super chill girl, who also loves to play, and will melt your heart. She'll make a great addition to any family!

- Disco is a 2-year-old tan and white boxer mix. She got her name because she's a party girl! She's affectionate, loves going for walks, and is very playful. She does great in playgroup, making friends and playing with other big dogs. She has a lot of energy, and can't wait to go on adventures with you.

- Pirate is a 2-year-old white and brown spotted cattle dog corgi mix. This adorable boy has the perfect little stumpy body and the handsomest face! He loves going on walks, and loves making friends, but he's actually a little afraid of cell phones. (Perfect for helping you de-screen!) He loves a good belly rub, and really loves being around people and other dogs.

