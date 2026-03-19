Jersey's Journeys; Dogs and cats at PACC looking for their forever homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Milo is a 9-year-old tan shar pei and pit mix. He's a friendly boy, who takes a little time to warm up. He's shy at first, but is actually a shelter staff favorite. He's super soft and loves to cuddle up, as long as he's comfortable. He would like to meet any other dogs he might be living with, and doesn't really like small kids.

- Lilliosa is a 2-year-old black pit mix. This cutie still has lots of puppy attitude! She's playful, curious and loving. She frequently gets to go on day trips from PACC because she's so well behaved. She loves being around other animals and people, and will get along great in a home that can give her lots of attention and playtime.

- Pappas is a 13-year-old brown tabby cat. This sweet boy can't get enough love, and especially loves cheek scratches. He's looking for a home to enjoy his golden years in a nice comfy bed where he can be loved and pampered.

- Louie is a 2-year-old dilute orange tabby cat. He's a very sweet boy who loves attention. He's very curious, and was standing right in the front of his kennel when we met him. He came to the shelter because his owners could no longer keep him, and he can't wait to find a new family to love him.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.