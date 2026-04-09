Jersey's Journeys at Rescue Me Tucson

Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Lucille is a 10-year-old dark gray and white medium haired cat. This fluffy girl is very affectionate, and loves attention. She's very calm, and loves people and other animals. She'll make a wonderful companion!

- Tippy is a 10-year-old dilute torbi cat. She's a beautiful girl who really loves people. She would like to be the only animal in your home, but she did fine being around Jersey. She's curious about what's going on around her, but really just wants to be cuddled and adored by her people.

- Brownie and Sugar are a bonded pair of 9-year-old chihuahuas mixes. This brother/sister duo are extremely friendly, social, and curious. They love making friends, but they're really the most found of each other. They cuddle, sleep together, play together and lounge together, so they will need to be adopted together. They do well going for walks, but they're a little on the heavy side, so they're both on weight loss plans, and they'd like to find a home that can help them continue their health journey.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.