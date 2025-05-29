Jersey's Journeys at HOPE in Marana; dogs and cats up for adoption

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at HOPE in Marana. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Maddie is a 5-year-old brown tabby cat, with the most unique ears in the biz! She likes her personal space, but she's pretty happy being around other animals, and she really loves being loved by people. She's very attentive and curious, and will tell you all about it!

- Stella is a 13-year-old black and white short-haired cat, who is polydactyl, which means she has thumbs! She's a sweet girl who is very vocal, and has grown very accustom to being loved. She can't get enough butt scratches, and she's an incredibly sweet girl.

- Trooper is a 2-year-old tri-colored shepherd mix. This super fluffy boy is really excited just to be here. He's friendly, and does a great little hopping dance. He would do great in a home with older kids (maybe 5 and above) and he doesn't really like small dogs or cats, but he might be okay with another big dog. He's a handsome boy with the personality to match, and really just wants the opportunity to love you.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.