Jersey's Journeys: adoptable pets at HOPE

MARANA, Ariz — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Piper is a 1-year-old orange and brown marbled cat. This beautiful girl loves attention and will always ask for pets. She's sweet and energetic, and is always curious about what's going on around her. She seems to have no problem with dogs, and is up for anything.

- Sasha is a 12-year-old black and white long haired cat. This sweet girl is very affectionate and cuddly. She spends most of her day lounging in a cat tree, watching everyone and everything going on around her, but she'll come right up to you to sit in your lap as well. She's looking for a quiet, happy home where she can enjoy her golden years.

- Pal is a 2-year-old silverish-tan Staffordshire terrier pitbull mix. He's a sweet boy, who came to the shelter because his owner recently died in a crash. He's very food motivated and very playful and friendly. He's calm and curious, and will be a great pet.

- Brin is a 2-year-old brindle terrier mix. He also came into the rescue with Pal when their owner died, but they don't necessarily need to be adopted together. He's very affectionate and playful, and will give you all the kisses in the world. He's curious and interested in other dogs, and really can't wait to find his new best friend.

