Jersey's Journeys; Adopt at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Brimley is a 9-year-old tan/buff long-haired cat. This handsome boy loves cuddles and attention. He's curious and calm, and will be a wonderful pet. He can't wait to be loved!

- Nelson is an adult gray and white short-haired cat. He's a happy, affectionate, and friendly boy, and he's easy to please. He's a big boy with a big purr to match, and he's a real gentleman who is very polite. He has had some health challenges, but they're all under control. He is also positive for FIV, but his prognosis is excellent, and he's doing great!

- Bubby is an 8-year-old tan and white Australian shepherd mix. He's got stunning blue eyes, almost with a perpetual deer-in-headlights look. He's a mature, calm and respectful boy, who is past his puppy stage, so he knows how to be a great roommate.

- Maverick is an adult gray and tan Dutch shepherd mix. He's very overwhelmed in the shelter, so he's a little shy and nervous right now. In the real world though, he loves going on car rides and hiking, and he loves people and dogs. He'll do great as soon as he's in a safe space where he can decompress!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.