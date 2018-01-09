January 2019 trial set for 3 accused in baby Wyllow's death

TUCSON (AP) - Three people facing murder charges in the death of a baby girl in Tucson last year are scheduled to stand trial next January.

The girl's mother, Kylie Brewer, and her boyfriend Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. are facing charges of first-degree murder and child abuse in the case along with the couple's friend, Kaylie Gossett.
    
The three are charged in the death of 6-month-old Wyllow Brewer in February 2017.
    
They rejected plea deals offered by the Pima County Attorney's Office last month and a two-week trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 8, 2019.
    
Prosecutors say the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.
    
Doctors told investigators that the child's injuries included a bruise on her head, blood in her nose and mouth and a possibly fractured bone in her arm.

