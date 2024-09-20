"It's traumatic": Sen. Kelly weighs in as school threats increased this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over the last week, schools across southern Arizona dealt with violent threats to student safety, which caused several-hour long lockdowns on some campuses. On Wednesday, Andrada Polytechnic High School found a threatening note in the bathroom. Compass High School sent its student home for the day out of an abundance of caution after a Facebook threat.

The Tucson Unified School District and other school districts held meetings with the community about these threats. For Senator Mark Kelly, the issue of gun violence and school safety is something he thinks about each day, he said in an interview with KGUN9.

“It’s traumatic," he said. "They have to worry about somebody coming in there and shooting them and killing them and their classmates. And the sad thing is...that we know what to do about it. In states that have more gun laws, fewer people get shot and killed.”

He said when it comes these threats, it's important to have common sense gun legislation and have the "right leaders elected in office."

In a recent rally in Phoenix, Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance called for stronger security in schools, saying that school shootings happen in states with and without heavy gun restrictions.

