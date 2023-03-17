"It's a neighborhood thing" UArizona basketball fans gather to watch the game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucked away in the Catalina Foothills, there's a group of neighbors that gathered together to watch their beloved Wildcats play against Princeton. And while they lost the game, the community was excited to gather for the first time in a few years.

"Now we're gathering so I'm seeing people that I haven't seen in a long time," Art Schwartz, one of the neighbors, said. "I'm excited but I'll tell you, I don't know all the strategies, I just follow the ball."

By half time, the crowd in the Sunrise Mountain Ridge clubhouse grew and each were glued to the TV. Tiny Read arrived just before halftime, ready to cheer on her former university.

"It's a neighborhood thing," she said. "I love going to games and watching them and it's a lot of fun to be an alum. "

