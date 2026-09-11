'It doesn't get better,' according to an NYC Firefighter

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Every September 11, Americans say 'never forget' as a way to honor the innocent victims, remember the bravery of first responders, and to help future generations understand how the 2001 attacks changed the world.

Nobody knows the impact of that day more than former New York City Firefighter and retired Marana Police Officer Dan Rowan.

He sat down with KGUN 9 to discuss the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

"Time flies," said Rowan. "It's tremendous; it's like yesterday. It is. If I start tearing up on you, as you get older, they say it gets better. No, it doesn't. Not at all. When I came in and saw this, it doesn't get any better or easier."

Dan Rowan was off duty September 11, 2001. After hearing of the attack on the World Trade Center, Rowan knew he and his friend, New York City Police Officer Bob Massey, had to do something.

"Oh god, we got to go right now."

They raced to Lower Manhattan just as the North Tower fell. Rowan's fellow firefighters from Engine 33 and Ladder 9 were all inside that tower. He arrived to find Ladder 9 on fire.

Dan Rowan

"I can remember everything about that." Rowan said, pointing to a photo of Ladder 9. "Opening up a door, having the BF4, which is the riding list of who's going to be working this day, basically on fire. Everything there is on fire. The back of it, you had part of the Trade Center hitting the rig cause it was parked on the corner on the northeast corner of the Trade Center, by Seventh. So, I see that and immediate flashbacks."

Dan was put in charge of eight other firefighters as they began searching for survivors and victims. He says it was like a scene out of the Twilight Zone.

Dan Rowan

"Debris just floating down on you, dust everywhere, not a sound of people yelling and screaming," recalled Rowan. "That was what was so bizarre about that."

His job on 9/11 was easily understood.

"To look for my team," Rowan said. "I knew where my team should be. Basically, they were there. We lost three on that rig. Engine 33, they lost seven. So, seven and three, we lose 10 that day."

Dan worked at ground zero for the next 72 hours. After 24 hours off, he returned for another 72 hours.

A total of 415 first responders died at the World Trade Center. An even larger number have died since 9/11 -- those who worked at Ground Zero.

"We already passed 465 with the first responders who are now passing away from the carcinogens that we inhaled and the cancer-causing agents," said Rowan. "We didn't have a mask. You didn't have anything. So you operated there for days on end."

Dan credits his move to Arizona, and its dry climate, for saving his life.

But he never forgot about the fallen firefighters even when he was on patrol as a Marana Police Officer. He carried many of them with him.

He still does.

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"So no matter where I go they're with me." Rowan said. "I just spoke to Bobby Evan's sister Jeanie last night. She says you're coming in. I said of course I'll be there."

Dan says he will be in Manhattan to honor the victims of 9/11.

"We're still part of this. It never leaves. It never leaves."

25 years later, Dan Rowan still gets emotional. But he remains a rock for many first responders and family members connected to 9/11.

"There are two days in everyone's life, we all have it," said Rowan. "The day that you're born and the day you find out the reason why. 9/11 was my reason why."

Dan Rowan also reminds everyone to never forget.

He leaves Tucson often to speak to graduating firefighters in cities across the country. Firefighters who weren't even born on September 11, 2001, when terrorists hijacked four planes, killing nearly 3,000 people.