Ironwood Ridge HS shuts down two bathrooms for mold removal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Ironwood Ridge High School bathrooms were closed for mold removal.
Principal Orange Jenkins sent a letter to staff and families Thursday detailing the plan to investigate and remove mold at the school.
The letter reads:
Dear Ironwood Ridge Staff and Families:
I’m writing to share information in response inquiries about whether there is mold on our campus. As you may know, a few spaces at our school have been closed for mold remediation.
The Amphitheater District has established procedures and protocols in place to regularly inspect facilities and address repairs and concerns promptly.
I want to be clear that the health and safety of our staff and students is our top priority. We have been proactive in addressing all concerns, including reports of water stains on ceiling tiles. Most of those marks were caused by roof leaks that have already been repaired or air conditioning condensation. We are in the process of replacing those tiles.
If a mold issue is detected, we remove students and staff from the area. We have contracted with environmental professionals to conduct tests and perform remediation measures if the tests show that work is necessary. Areas are reopened only after the space passes safety tests.
Most recently, we closed two bathrooms for evaluation, and remediation work is in progress. The bathrooms will be closed until they pass safety tests.
Again, I want to assure you that our school and District are being proactive and are following all procedures to ensure that our staff and students have a safe learning environment.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact me.
Thank you,
Dr. Orante Jenkins, Principal
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.