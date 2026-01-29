Ironwood Pig Sanctuary seeks animal caretaker for its rescued residents

It's the type of job that takes you out of the rat race and puts you into the pig pen.

The Ironwood Pig Sanctuary in Marana (34656 E. Crystal Visions Road) is looking for an animal caretaker to provide care for its rescued residents.

According to a social media post on the sanctuary's Facebook page, daily responsibilities include being able to feed and care for pigs, administer meds, treat wounds, lift at least 50 lbs, scrub water bowls, break up fights between pigs, and rake poop and hay.

The job requires employees to be flexible in case of emergencies, and to memorize the needs of each animal (there are more than 600 rescued pigs on-site).

All training will be provided, the post said.

The job is full-time, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (summer hours 7 a.m.-3 p.m.). Pay starts at $15.50 an hour with a gas stipend. Benefits, including dental, vision and health insurance, are available after 90 days.

Applicants should send their resumes and a brief introduction to nickelojackpot44@gmail.com