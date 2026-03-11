Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Iran’s sports minister says the country can’t take part in the World Cup because of US attacks

Iran North Korea WCup Soccer
Vahid Salemi/AP
Iran's Arya Yousefi, left, and North Korea's Ri Il Song vie for the ball during their Asian qualifier group A soccer match for 2026 World Cup, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran.
Iran North Korea WCup Soccer
Posted

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s sports and youth minister said that the country is in no position to take part in the World Cup after the United States killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in its ongoing war.

Iran was expected to take part in the World Cup that will be held across North America in June, but Iranian Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali told state television that his country’s soccer team players are not safe in the U.S., according to a video of the interview posted Tuesday.

“Due to the wicked acts they have done against Iran — they have imposed two wars on us over just eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people – definitely it’s not possible for us to take part in the World Cup” Donyamali said.

The Iran National Soccer team was tapped to use Tucson's Kino Sports Complex as its pre-tournament training base for this year's World Cup.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism