Investigators return to Nancy Guthrie house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There was a new surge of investigators at Nancy Guthrie’s house Wednesday as the search for her and her kidnappers reached day 25.

As the Nancy Guthrie case has unfolded, honestly we have to concede it hasn’t really unfolded very much in the past few days at least in terms of substantial information about where she might be and who might have taken her. When you get in that situation the media ends up getting hypersensitive to any new developments out here at the house.”

When three large black SUV’s appeared at the house media crews strained to see what the investigators were up to. Other than coming and going everything was out of sight from the road in front of the house.

A fourth SUV, a white one, pulled around the side of the house and appeared to go into the garage. The vehicles appeared to be from the FBI but the Bureau did not confirm that.

When we asked the Pima County Sheriff’s Department we were told to check with the FBI.

Sometimes there is more activity after something happens with the potential to stimulate the flow of new tips.

It did shake loose more tips when the Guthrie family added a million dollars to the reward fund for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie and to whoever took her. The FBI says in the 24 hours after the reward went up, about 750 tips came in.

